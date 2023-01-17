Dog cull begins in Cook Islands

The Cook Islands News reports the Police Commissioner, who is also the chairman of the Dog Registration and Animal Control Committee, is looking at adding extra support to manage the dog problem.

Police spokesperson Trevor Pitt said there is broad support to engage at least two people nominated by the head of the Cook Islands Security company, Chris Denny, to work with two police dog rangers.

Pitt said the initiative is being financially supported by Cook Islands Tourism.

He said they've received reports of menacing dogs.