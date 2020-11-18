Fiji Airways to operate special flight

The airline said the aircraft would spend more than two hours in Fiji's skies before returning.

The airline said it would also use the flight to prepare staff and guests on changes to expect when border restrictions eased and commercial flying resumed.

In a statement, the airline said flying had changed since the beginning of this year.

It said the Fiji Airways' Travel Ready programme was "designed for air travel in a Covid-19 world with numerous precautions and medical safeguards in place to protect customers and staff alike".

"Guests will experience the airline's flagship and brand new A350-900 XWB aircraft and its world-class Business and Economy Class cabins for the first time in months, enjoying a meal, food and drinks and inflight entertainment onboard," the airline said.

"Additionally, Business Class guests and Tabua Club members will also return to the airline's award-winning Premier Lounge at Nadi International Airport prior to the flight."

The airline says the Business Class Cabin has already sold out, and limited seats were still available for sale with just a few days to go.

The A350 Bula Space Economy Class is retailing at $200 a person, inclusive of taxes and fees; and the A350 Economy Class - $150, also inclusive of taxes and fees.