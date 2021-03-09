Fiji announces vaccination registration and rollout

This was announced by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Dr James Fong.

Over the weekend,12,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Fiji, making it the first Pacific island country to get vaccines through the Covax scheme.

Dr Fong said registering now would make work easier for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services while vaccines would continue to arrive in batches into the country.

Since the AstraZeneca vaccine requires two doses, the government says 6,000 front-line workers will be the first to get the jabs, with the rollout likely to begin Tuesday.

"If everything goes well it's most likely late Tuesday or Wednesday (that the rollout begins)," Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said.

"The reason is because we've also got this digital online registration... we want to make sure that actually that also works."

Dr Waqainabete said the next few days would be critical, urging frontline workers who have not registered on the government's online portal to do so.

After the frontliners have been fully registered, the Ministry would be registering people online for vaccination.

Dr Fong also confirmed the health department would also go out to communities to do face-to-face registration for villagers.

Fiji has had 63 cases of Covid-19, 54 of whom have recovered while 7 cases who remain active are all in managed isolation.

The last case of community transmission was 320 days ago.

Two people have died due to the virus in Fiji, according to health authorities.