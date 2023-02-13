Fiji appoints new Solicitor General

Attorney General, Siromi Turaga said he needed Lomavatu for the huge task ahead.

He added the new SG comes with massive experience and has moved up the ranks through natural progression.

Turaga said the country will be grateful for the new Solicitor General’s input.

The appointment was made following a meeting of the Judicial Services Commission.

According to Section 116(5) of the Constitution, the Solicitor General shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission following consultation by the Commission with the Attorney General.

Lomavatu had a meeting with the Attorney General in Parliament this morning.