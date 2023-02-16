Fiji Cabinet approves two new public holidays

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day will be celebrated on 29 May, while Girmit Day will be celebrated on 15 May.

Ratu Sir Lala Sukuna Day marks the anniversary of his death in 1958. Following Fiji's independence in 1970, this date was observed as a public holiday to commemorate his immense pioneering contribution to land management reform in Fiji.

Girmit Day is an opportunity to reflect on the arrival of indentured labourers to Fiji. In May 1879, the first batch of Indian indentured labourers arrived in the country on the ship Leonidas

Cabinet agreed that the two new public holidays would be recognized through appropriate celebrations by two separate national committees.

The National Committee for the Girmit Day celebrations will be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, while the National Committee for the Ratu Sukuna Day celebrations will be chaired by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu.

The revised public holiday dates will be published in the Gazette by the Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh.

There will now be 11 public holidays in 2023.