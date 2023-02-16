Fiji to host the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders’ Retreat

Continuing the theme of “Reflection, Renewal, Celebration”, the Special Leaders Retreat will be held from 23-24 February 2023 in Denarau, Nadi and will focus on Forum solidarity.

The meeting will also see the transition of the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum from Fiji to the Cook Islands. Mark Brown, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands will look to host the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“It has been an honour and a privilege for the Government of Fiji to have carried the role of Forum Chair,” said PM Rabuka.

“I am very pleased that we were able to contribute to ensuring the ongoing solidarity of our Forum Family and I look forward to welcoming Forum Leaders to Nadi next week,” he said.

Ahead of the Leaders Retreat, there will be a meeting of the Forum Officials Committee on 22 February 2023.

“This is an opportune moment to convene as a Forum Family to celebrate Pacific regionalism under the vision of our 2050 Strategy. This Special Leaders meeting demonstrates Leaders’ dedicated commitment to building PIF solidarity and unity,” said Henry Puna, Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

The Meeting will also consider and finalise the operationalisation of the Suva Agreement that was endorsed by Forum Leaders at their meeting in Suva, Fiji in July, 2022.

