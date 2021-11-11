Fiji to implement three-day quarantine for international travelers

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong said this will involve a three- day stay in a hotel with a test to be done on day two.

A negative result will allow for discharge into the community on day three.

Dr Fong also said incoming travel from today will be restricted to diplomats, returning residents, permit holders, and those approved by the Covid 19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce.

The Border Risk Reduction Protocol Processes will be trialed during this time and further refined in preparation for the 1st of December.

Approvals for home quarantine will be extremely limited during this pilot phase.

Dr Fong added that changes to domestic travel quarantine protocols will be announced tomorrow once vaccination coverage data in Vanua Levu and some of the maritime islands is obtained.