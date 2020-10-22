 

Fiji Met forecasts four to six named cyclones in Pacific region

BY: Loop Pacific
08:43, October 22, 2020
73 reads

The Fiji Meteorological Service is forecasting a total four to six named tropical cyclones between November 2020 to April 2021 in the area it oversees in the South Pacific region.

This is stated in the 2020-2021 tropical cyclone outlook that was released by the national weather forecasting centre in Nadi Tuesday.

On average, around seven tropical cyclones will affect the area that is managed by Nadi, and that include parts of the South Pacific.

“Tropical cyclone numbers to the east of Dateline in the RSMC-Nadi TCC AoR is expected to be one to two TCs or below average this season, while to the west of Dateline, it is likely to be three to six or near average to above average,” the weatherman stated.

“For severe TCs (Category 3 or above), near average or below average severe TCs are anticipated this season, with one to three severe TCs expected.”

 “Near normal tropical cyclone activity for Fiji is likely this season, with one to three tropical cyclones likely to pass through Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.”

Fiji Met says out of the one to three tropical cyclones, one severe tropical cyclone is likely to affect Fiji....

 

Photo file Fiji Met 

Source: 
PACNEWS
Tags: 
Pacific Cyclones
  • 73 reads