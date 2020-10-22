Fiji Met forecasts four to six named cyclones in Pacific region

This is stated in the 2020-2021 tropical cyclone outlook that was released by the national weather forecasting centre in Nadi Tuesday.

On average, around seven tropical cyclones will affect the area that is managed by Nadi, and that include parts of the South Pacific.

“Tropical cyclone numbers to the east of Dateline in the RSMC-Nadi TCC AoR is expected to be one to two TCs or below average this season, while to the west of Dateline, it is likely to be three to six or near average to above average,” the weatherman stated.

“For severe TCs (Category 3 or above), near average or below average severe TCs are anticipated this season, with one to three severe TCs expected.”

“Near normal tropical cyclone activity for Fiji is likely this season, with one to three tropical cyclones likely to pass through Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.”

Fiji Met says out of the one to three tropical cyclones, one severe tropical cyclone is likely to affect Fiji....

Photo file Fiji Met