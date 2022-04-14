Fiji Police seize Russian billionaire’s super yacht

Media reports in Fiji said Police are leading an investigation into the arrival of the yacht and they are being assisted by other stakeholders like the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service border control unit.

FBC News reports the Amadea allegedly entered Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone without proper clearance from relevant authorities.

Fiji’s Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed to the Fiji Sun that the crew are being questioned in Police custody.

The Amadea left Manzanillo Port in Mexico on March 24 and is reportedly heading to a safe harbour as yet unknown.

A requirement for yachts is that they must apply and be approved before embarking toward Fiji, approval is not automatic and each application will be specifically assessed.

“Applications MUST BE THROUGH AN AGENT, yachts must have insurance and meet other normal border, visa and Bio-security requirements,” according to a travel site for yachts and super yachts.

Kerimov is thought to be Russia's ninth-richest person and his wealth is put by Forbes at $14.5 billion. He has been sanctioned by the US, EU, and UK over alleged money laundering and his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo credit Facebook Kacilala Maciu