Fiji prosecutor drops drugs charges against former flight attendants

Former flights attendants Justin Ho and Frederick Epeli walked out of the High Court in Lautoka after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed to discontinue proceedings today.

Both Mr Epeli and Mr Ho, a former national squash champion, were charged with one count of attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

It was alleged that on 23 December 2018 both men tried to export 2015.7 grams of cocaine to Sydney.

The DPP filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the proceedings after the drugs exhibit was found to be missing from the Namaka Police Station in Nadi.

Police say they are investigating.