Fiji records highest of 83 new COVID-19 cases

There are several new clusters confirmed with cases emerging in Naitasiri 35km outside of Suva and from various localities outside of the Suva Nausori containment zones.

Two cases are from Matainasau Village in Naitasiri, one of whom was recently discharged from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and one case had moved to Tavua Village by the time the results were known.

There is one each case from Laselevu, Savusavu settlement and Vuisiga Village in Vunidawa, Naitasiri.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, confirms the Naitasiri Containment Response team has also had to stand down due to exposure to a positive case.

One case has been confirmed in Tavua in a traveler who recently arrived from Lautoka.

Dr Fong says the majority of the other cases are in areas already under containment or lockdown protocols.

11 of the 83 cases confirmed are of unknown origin and will be classified as cases of community transmission until proven otherwise.

