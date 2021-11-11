Fiji reopens international borders

From today, only fully vaccinated diplomats, returning Fijian residents, permit holders and those approved by the Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce will be allowed in.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said fully vaccinated tourists from travel partners including New Zealand, Australia, the UK and the United States can enter Fiji from 1 December.

Fiji's Health Ministry said the quarantine protocols to support international travel have been "adjusted to take into account the increasing protection gained by having fully vaccinated persons travelling with other vaccinated persons to highly vaccinated destinations."

"This will involve less stringent conditions with more priority given to the testing protocols that ensure early identification and isolation of positive travellers," said Health Secretary James Fong.

"From the 11th of November, we will be transitioning Border Quarantine Protocols to Border Risk Reduction Protocol for all travellers coming in from Travel Partner Countries.

"This will involve a three-day stay in a hotel with a test to be done on day 2. A negative result will allow for discharge into the community on day 3.

"From the 11th of November, incoming travel will be restricted to diplomats, returning residents, permit holders and those approved by the Covid-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce.

"Our Border Risk Reduction Protocol Processes will be trailed during this time and further refined in preparation for December 1st when tourists can start arriving in Fiji," Dr Fong said.

Approvals to home quarantine will be extremely limited during this pilot phase, he said.

Dr Fong said changes to domestic travel quarantine protocols will be announced on Friday once the vaccination coverage data in Vanua Levu and some of the maritime islands are received by the ministry.