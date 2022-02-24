Fiji reports over 300 cases of Leptospirosis

In the Western Division, 162 positive cases were recorded.

There have also been 110 cases in the Central Division, 67 in the North, and 8 cases in the Eastern Division.

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong said the increasing hospitalizations and deaths caused by Leptospirosis in the Western Division are of great concern.

Dr Fong added there have been 108 leptospirosis admissions in the West this year.

He said there have been 27 hospital admissions reported at Rakiraki hospital, Ba hospital has recorded 19 admissions, Nadroga/Navosa subdivision has had 14 hospital admissions, Nadi hospital reported 9 admissions, and Tavua subdivision with 5 hospital admissions.

There have been 52 leptospirosis admissions to Lautoka hospital.

Dr Fong said cases have been predominantly in the 1 – 39-year-old age group.