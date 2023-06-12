Fijian Elections Office lifts suspension of FijiFirst Party

FijiFirst - led by the former Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama - was suspended last month for 30 days for failing to provide its audited accounts.

The suspension als meant the twenty-four FijiFirst MPs were not allowed to take part in the proceedings of Parliament or any committee of Parliament, their pay was also suspended.

In a short statement on Friday, the elections body confirmed FijiFirst can function as a political party "with immediate effect" having now complied with the requirements of the country's Political Parties Act.