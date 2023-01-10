Fijians encouraged to remain vigilant during cyclone season

The met service issued the statement in light of the formation of the season’s first tropical cyclone, TC Hale over the weekend.

According to the Nadi Weather Office, TC Hale posed no direct threat to the Fiji group as it tracked southeastward away from the country yesterday afternoon.

However, the weather office says a low-pressure system is anticipated to affect the country this weekend, with showers expected throughout the week.

The Fiji Met Service said a series of troughs of low pressure with associated clouds and showers is expected to affect the country this week.

Thunderstorm activities and heavy rainfall are also anticipated, which may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.