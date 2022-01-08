Fijians to expect Category 1 Tropical Cyclone tomorrow

Fiji Meteorological Services Acting Director, Terry Atalifo confirmed that the Tropical Disturbance has intensified further into a Tropical Depression.

He further said at midday today, TD03F was located about 515 kilometres west of Nadi.

TD03F is moving very slowly and is expected to move east-southeast at about 10 kilometres per hour.

Winds of this strength can cause significant damage to houses of very light materials or unshielded structures with blown roofs in exposed communities, damage power lines and disrupt communication networks, damage plants and crops, break twigs of small trees and cause disruption to travel/transport.

There will be continuous heavy rain when TD03F moves closer to the island.

There is a severe flood alert in force for low lying areas near major rivers in Western Viti Levu.