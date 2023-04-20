Fiji's economy to take centre stage at inaugural national summit

The new administration now has the task of reflecting on and fulfilling its campaign promises - one of which is to address the nation's economic woes.

With that in mind, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's government is holding a two-day national economic forum this week with the aim to create a collective national vision by charting a path towards economic recovery.

It is a vision dreamt up by Rabuka's three-party coalition in an effort to rebuild the country's fortunes.

Rabuka said the theme is reshaping the future through genuine dialogue and collaboration.

He said Fiji was moving into an era of change and engaging with all segments of society was essential to achieve his government's overarching objectives.

"These include inclusive economic security, social justice, conscientious governance, political stability, inclusive participation in development, and environmental sustainability," he said.