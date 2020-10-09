 

Fiji's kava farmers urged to innovate to meet growing US demand

BY: Loop Pacific
10:15, October 9, 2020
Fijian kava farmers are being urged to be more innovative to meet rising US demand.

At last week's Forward Kava Workshop in Suva, Investment Fiji export advisor Shaneel Nair said Fiji's kava market needed to bridge a seven percent gap this year to meet the rising demand for kava in the US.

Kava made up two-thirds of Fiji's exports to the US last year and the island's government could help potential exporters, Nair said.

"To meet this demand, farmers need to be more innovative with their methods of farming," he said.

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Fiji Kava
