Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in Papua New Guinea

Four of them are from the Tabubil township in the Western Province and one case is from the National Capital District, all were men.

This brings the national total of Covid-19 cases to 516 with six deaths from the coronavirus recorded so far.

The majority of Papua New Guineans who have tested positive have displayed only mild to moderate symptoms of the virus.

The controller of the national pandemic response, David Manning has again repeated calls for residents to strictly adhere to Covid-19 regulations to prevent community transmission.