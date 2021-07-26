Flooded London hospitals ask patients to stay away

East London's Whipps Cross and Newham hospitals urged patients to use other A&Es for urgent care, and ambulances are being redirected.

Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in homes, roads and stations.

The London fire brigade said it had taken about 300 flooding-related calls in the space of a few hours.

An amber thunderstorm warning is in place for much of south-east England, with 75 to 100mm (3in to 4in) of rainfall forecast in some areas.

Vehicles became stranded, and officials warned people not to travel in the hazardous conditions.

Many of the capital's roads closed due to the flooding, including the Blackwall Tunnel, the A12 and parts of the North Circular.

On Twitter, Newham Hospital said: "We're still here if you need us but to help us while we fix things, please attend a neighbouring hospital if possible."

Whipps Cross hospital in Leytonstone issued a similar appeal, saying it was experiencing "operational issues due to the heavy rainfall".

Residents on a street in Woodford, in east London, grabbed buckets, brooms and wooden boards to prevent rising rainwater from flooding their homes.

Restaurant manager Mariya Peeva said her neighbour's bedroom was flooded and that her son helped others to protect their homes from the flooding.

Ms Peeva, 46, told the PA news agency: "My son went to buy some food from the local shop - by the time he came back the whole street and the pavement were already flooded and the water was coming into our front door."