Former Fiji AG to appear in court on charge of abuse of office

The charge sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution relates to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa against Sayed-Khaiyum in February.

Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigation ACP Sakeo Raikaci confirmed Sayed-Khaiyum remains in custody and will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

He said the Police Force would like to again call for patience with regards to the conduct of investigations of these high profile cases.

He said the complex nature of the reports determines the course of investigations which have no pre-determined timeline.

He reiterated that investigators need time to gather evidence and statements, and rushing the investigation process could hinder the prosecution outcome.

ACP Raikaci said the CID Special Taskforce headed by the Director of Criminal Investigation is independent and does not take any directive from any other senior Police officer, nor is the conduct of investigation influenced by any individual from outside the organization.

He added that the special taskforce reports directly to his office.

He said he has the full confidence in their ability to conduct their work according to the law.

He added that anyone who has a genuine concern in the manner that the investigations are being conducted is welcomed to lodge an official complaint with the Internal Affairs Unit.

Sayed-Khaiyum will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today after spending the night in custody at Totogo Police Station.