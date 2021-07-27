Former Fiji Prime Ministers and politicians taken in for questioning by CID officers

Rabuka was taken in by Police on Sunday night while Chaudhry was taken in for questioning yesterday afternoon.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, NFP President Pio Tikoduadua, SODELPA MP’s Lynda Tabuya, Adi Litia Qionibaravi and Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube were also detained on Sunday night for questioning.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirmed the report saying they were questioned for their statements on a Bill to amend the iTaukei Land Trust Act.

Police have set up check points across the country considering the amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act is currently a major topic.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama defended the Government’s decision to amend the Act saying they prefer progress and economic opportunity for all Fijians, and that means helping iTaukei landowners use their assets to improve their lives and livelihoods and become more prosperous.

Bainimarama told Parliament even though someone may have a registered lease on iTaukei land, which means that TLTB has obtained consent from the landowning unit and the premium and lease terms and conditions have all been met, they still have an uphill struggle with bureaucracy to carry out development on that land, even if it clearly falls within the terms and conditions of the lease.

Photo supllied Fiji Police Force Caption: Police checkpoints in Fiji's capital Suva