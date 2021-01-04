Former PNG PM Morauta lies in state

Sir Mekere died after a long illness in Australia last month, aged 74.

Those at the public viewing included Prime Minister James Marape as well as Sir Michael Somare, who was the country's first prime minister after independence in 1975, as well as members of the diplomatic corps.

A state funeral will be held on Friday before his burial at Independence Hill.

Sir Mekere's body was flown back from Australia last week after a service in Brisbane attended by his immediate family.

Sir Mekere, who was the head of government from 1999 until 2002, was the incumbent MP for Moresby North West.

He has been widely credited for significant and lasting reforms.