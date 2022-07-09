'Forum Family' to convene in Suva for the 51st leaders' meeting

Pacific leaders from 18 member countries, including Australia and New Zealand, will gather face-to face for the first time since 2019 to discuss a basket of issues affecting the region.

The meeting, hosted by the Fijian government, is billed as one of the most significant in recent history as the region gradually emerges from the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fijian government sees the convening as "an opportunity to strengthen relationships and reset goals and priorities for regionalism and collective action as a Forum Family".

For the forum's chair, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, the occasion "is an opportunity to celebrate 50 years of Pacific regionalism through the Pacific Islands Forum and to reflect on and honour what it means to work together towards shared aspirations and objectives".

The meeting in Suva is expected to conclude with the launch of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, which according to the Forum Secretariat, has been developed over three years after wide consultation across the region.

The 2050 strategy, once endorsed, will become the blueprint that will set out the collective vision for the region.