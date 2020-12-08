Georgia declares Biden winner for a third time

A final tally announced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger showed that Mr Biden won the normally Republican stronghold by under 12,000 votes.

The state carried out a second recount of the 3 November vote following challenges from President Trump's team.

Mr Raffensperger, a Republican, warned that debunked claims about voting fraud were "hurting our state".

President Trump continues to refuse to accept defeat in the vote, alleging, without evidence, there has been widespread fraud.

"We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged," Mr Raffensperger said at a news conference from Atlanta on Monday.

"I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems, but the evidence, the actual evidence, the facts tell us a different story," he continued.