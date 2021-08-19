Haiti earthquake: Death toll reaches nearly 2,000 | Loop Vanuatu

Rescue workers have managed to pull 34 people alive from the rubble but many are still missing after the 7.2-magnitude quake.

The search for survivors has been hampered by heavy rains brought this week by Tropical Storm Grace.

Nearly 10,000 people have been injured and hospitals were left overwhelmed.

The UN says about 500,000 children now have limited or no access to shelter, safe water and food.

"Countless Haitian families who have lost everything due to the earthquake are now living literally with their feet in the water due to the flooding," said Bruno Maes, the UN Children's Fund (Unicef) representative in the country.

Many have been staying in make-shift tents erected on a football field in the city of Les Cayes, one of the areas worst affected by the quake.

"Yesterday [Tuesday] evening, I took shelter near a church, but when I heard the ground shake again, I ran to return here," city resident Magalie Cadet told AFP news agency.

She said so few structures remained standing in Les Cayes that people had to relieve themselves on the streets.