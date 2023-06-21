Hunter Biden to plead guilty to tax crimes and admit gun offence

The US Attorney in Delaware has filed papers indicating a plea agreement has been reached.

He is expected to agree to drug treatment and monitoring.

The terms of the agreement are likely to keep him out of jail.

In theory, he still faces a maximum penalty of a year in prison on each of the tax charges and 10 years in prison on the gun charge, the justice department said in a statement. The proposed deal would need to be approved by the judge in the case, who will also determine the sentence.

It is unclear when Hunter Biden will appear in court to enter his guilty plea on the tax charges.

He will admit to felony gun possession as part of a "pre-trial diversion agreement" that is separate from the plea deal, his lawyer Chris Clark said in a statement.

"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," Mr Clark added. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."

Mr Clark told MSNBC that the conditions of his client's probation were "up to to the court" but that he expected Mr Biden would be released without conditions after his court appearance.

"I think the judge is going to do what's fair and I think what's fair is my client gets on with his life," he said.