Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 'black boxes' located

Navy divers are confident that they will be able retrieve the two flight recorders when the search operation resumes on Monday.

Aircraft parts and human remains have been found.

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 was carrying 62 people when it vanished from radar on its journey to Borneo.

"We have located the position of the black boxes, both of them," said Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of Indonesia's transport safety committee, quoted by AFP earlier on Sunday.

"Divers will start looking for them now and hopefully it won't be long before we get them."

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, or black boxes as they are often called, store data about planes. They can provide vital information in air accident investigations.

Investigators are analysing items which they believe to be a wheel and part of the plane's fuselage. A turbine from one of its engines is also among the debris that has been recovered.

The search operation has been suspended for the night but is due to resume on Monday morning.

However, there appears to be no hope of finding any survivors.

A spokesman for the Jakarta police, Yusri Yunus, said two bags had been received from the search and rescue agency.

"The first bag contained passengers' properties, another bag contained body parts," he told reporters, adding: "We are still identifying these findings."

Police are asking families of the victims to provide DNA samples and dental records to help identify the remains.

The missing aircraft is not a 737 Max, the Boeing model that was grounded from March 2019 until last December following two deadly crashes.