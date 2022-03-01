International Criminal Court to investigate invasion

"There is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine," Karim AA Khan, the ICC prosecutor has said.

"It is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine".

Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian representatives have concluded talks held in Belarus aimed at brokering peace amid the ongoing conflict.

Both sides will return to their capital cities for consultation ahead of a second round of talks, which could take place in the coming days, the Reuters news agency cites Belarus' Belta news as saying.

Photo: AFP / Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Caption: This Maxar satellite image shows the damage caused by recent airstrikes and heavy fighting at Antonov Airport in Hostomel, Ukraine.