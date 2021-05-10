Jerusalem violence: More clashes ahead of nationalist march

Palestinians threw stones at Israeli security forces, who fired stun grenades, according to reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians and more than 20 Israeli police have been injured in clashes over the past three days.

There are fears of more violence on Monday over the annual Jerusalem Day Flag March.

The event marks Israel's capture of East Jerusalem - home to the Old City and its holy sites - in 1967, and usually sees young Zionists walk through Muslim areas.

It is regarded by many Palestinians as a deliberate provocation.

The latest violence follows a month of tensions, with the threatened eviction of Palestinian families a focal point.

Israel's Supreme Court had been due to hold a hearing on Monday in the appeal of more than 70 people against an eviction order in favour of a Jewish settler organisation in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah district, but the session was postponed due to the unrest.