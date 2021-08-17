Life in Kabul after the Taliban victory | Loop Vanuatu

There is not much panic in the city today, as there was yesterday. The Taliban were controlling traffic, they were searching cars, and they were especially searching those vehicles which used to belong to police and the army. They have taken all those vehicles and they are using them.

If there are Taliban fighters themselves driving those vehicles now, they are stopped at checkpoints, too. They told us that they checked these vehicles to make sure they were not looters and thieves disguised as Taliban.

The scenes at the airport were catastrophic. On the road there were families, children, young, old, all walking along the 2km (1.2 miles) road. People are struggling to flee this country. Most are just waiting, on the green belt in the middle of the road.

I'm talking about more than 10,000 people at the airport. At the approach to the main entrance gates, there were Taliban with heavy weapons trying to disperse people by shooting in the air. People who wanted to get in were climbing the walls, the gates, even the barbed wire. Every single person was pushing to get in.

We spoke to an eyewitness who was stuck at the airport on Sunday. He had a flight to go to Uzbekistan, but it didn't happen. Officials then abandoned the airport. People had arrived without any tickets or passports - they thought they could get on any plane and be able to fly to anywhere else in the world, the eyewitness said.

Thousands of people were stuck inside the airport, without food or water. There were many women and children - and disabled people, too.