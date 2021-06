The Samoa Observer reports Toleafoa Viali Lameko saying the comparatively low uptake of the first vaccine is a concern.

Toleafoa said proof of how vital vaccinations is supported by the situation in Fiji where there were more than 300 cases yesterday and one death.

Data shows less than 40 percent of people in Samoa have received a vaccine.

That is much lower for Tonga and the Cook Islands and also below the rate for Fiji.