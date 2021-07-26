Meteor wows Norway after blazing through night sky

Footage shows powerful flashes of light over Norway, followed by what witnesses described as loud bangs on Sunday.

Norwegian police say they received a flurry of emergency calls but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

A team of experts are hunting for the meteorite, which they believe landed in a forest near the capital, Oslo.

A meteor is a space rock that burns brightly after entering Earth's atmosphere at high speed. It becomes known as a meteorite if it survives its passage to the ground.

The Norwegian Meteor Network says Sunday's fireball was visible for at least five seconds after it appeared at about 01:00 local time (23:00 GMT).