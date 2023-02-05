Miss PNG Josie Nicholas crowned Miss Pacific Islands 2023

Nicholas also won People's Choice Award & Best Talent at the pageant which was held in Apia, Samoa on FRiday night.

Miss Samoa contestant Haylani Kuruppu was crowned 1st Runner Up and the 2nd Runner Up title was won by Miss American Samoa, Kauhani Fuimaono

Fuimaono also won the Miss Photogenic title.

The Miss Personality title went to Miss Nauru, Alexander Pitcher and the National Tourism Award was won by Miss Solomon Islands, Tiare Haro.

Other categories winners are as follows:

Best Sarong - Miss Samoa, Haylani Kuruppu

Best Traditionally Inspired Wear - Miss American Samoa, Kauhani Fuimaono

Best Stage Interview - Miss Solomon Islands, Tiare Haro

The Miss Pacific Islands title was held by former Miss Samoa Seumanu Fonoifafo McFarland Seumanu.

