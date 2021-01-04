New American Samoa Governor sworn in

Church leaders, chiefs and orators as well as business owners witnessed the inauguration of the sixth locally elected gubernatorial team to take office at the Fagatogo Malae.

The new Lieutenant Governor is Talauega Eleasalo Ale who was the Attorney General under the previous administration.

Lemanu, who turned 61 today, arrived at the ceremony on by himself because First Lady Ella Perefoti is stranded in Hawaii due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Lemanu, who had been the Lieutenant Governor for the past eight years, is a retired major of the US Army, a former Senator and former Director of the Department of Administrative Services.