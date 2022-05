Less than a gram of MDMA, three grams of Cannabis and a sheet of LSD was discovered during a car surveillance check last Friday night.

In jail, she has admitted to taking those substances herself but said that she was not selling.

She was released Wednesday after spending four days in jail.

The prosecutor in charge of the case said that the New Caledonian territory is minimally impacted by MDMA or LSD but a vigilance should be maintained.