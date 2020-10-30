 

New Co-Chairs welcomed to Pacific Women Advisory Board

BY: Loop Pacific
14:51, October 30, 2020
74 reads

Two new co-chairs Virisila Buadromo and Danielle Heinecke have been welcomed by the Advisory Board for Pacific Women Shaping Pacific Development (Pacific Women).

Ms Buadromo and Ms Heinecke replace former co-chairs, Natalia Palu Latu and Kathy Klugman.

Funded by Australia, Pacific Women is one of the largest global commitments to gender equality. It  connects more than 170 gender equality initiatives supported by Australia and implemented by over 160 partners across 14 Pacific Island countries.

The Advisory Board provides strategic guidance and support to Pacific Women’s extensive portfolio of partners working to improve the political, economic and social opportunities of Pacific women and to end violence against women and girls.

The Advisory Board met virtually last week to provide their insight on the continually evolving context in the region and their guidance for the future direction of gender equality programming. This was the second meeting of the Advisory Board in 2020.

The 14 Pacific Island countries supported by Pacific Women are Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu with regional support to the Cook Islands and Niue.

Partners supported by Pacific Women work across its four outcomes: Leadership and Decision Making, Economic Empowerment, Ending Violence against Women and Enhancing Agency.

   

Photo supplied  

Tags: 
New co-chairs
Virisila Buadromo
Danielle Heinecke
Advisory Board
Pacific Women Shaping Pacific Development (Pacific Women).
  • 74 reads