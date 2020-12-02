New Pasifika MPs blessed in 'ava ceremony

The evening honoured Labour’s Anae Dr Neru Leavasa, Tangi Utikere, Barbara Edmonds and Terisa Ngobi, as well as the Green Party’s first Pasifika MP Teanau Tuiono.

Guests included fellow Labour Party Pacific MPs Aupito William Sio, Carmel Sepuloni, Kris Faafoi, Poto Williams and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson, who welcomed the new MPs in their speeches during the ‘ava ceremony.

PMN News reports Anahila Kanongata’a-Suisuiki was the Master of Ceremonies.

Members of the Samoan and Cook Island communities blessed the MPs in song and prayer, as all five ministers represented either heritage.

The new MPs were blessed by Pacific church leaders shortly before they give their maiden speeches in Parliament over the next couple of weeks.

The four new Labour MPs will speak today, while Teanau Tuiono will speak next Tuesday 8 December.

Photo PMN News