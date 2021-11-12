Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi installed as 28th USP Chancellor

Tagelagi’s term as Chancellor is for one year from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

He was installed during the Niue Campus graduation ceremony held at the Niue High School earlier this week.

The USP Chancellorship is rotated amongst USP’s 12-member countries’ Heads of State or Government.

The Chancellor confers Degrees and awards Diplomas and Certificates of the University.

In congratulating Tagelagi, USP’s Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, said the newly appointed Chancellor would play an integral role in promoting the University to the broader community.

He further added that he was confident that Tagelagi would make a great ambassador for the University in the region and internationally.

Following his installation, Tagelagi said it was an honour to be appointed Chancellor and looks forward to visiting USP’s regional campuses in his role as Chancellor.

“I pledge to continue upholding and maintaining the integrity of the role as were done by the previous 27 Chancellors before me. As the titular head of the University, I am duty-bound to uphold the University Statutes and Charter during my tenure,” he added.

Tagelagi is one of Niue's leading politicians who served his country for many years.