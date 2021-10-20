North Korea confirms 'successful' submarine-launched missile test

North Korea's KCNA news agency said the missile had "lots of advanced control guidance technologies", and was fired from the same vessel as in a 2016 test.

It did not mention leader Kim Jong-un, suggesting he did not attend the test.

On Tuesday, South Korea's military reported an apparent weapons test in waters off Japan's coast.

North Korea has carried out a flurry of missile tests in recent weeks, including of what it said were hypersonic and long-range weapons.

Some of these tests violate strict international sanctions.

The country is specifically prohibited by the United Nations from testing ballistic missiles as well as nuclear weapons.

The UN considers ballistic missiles to be more threatening than cruise missiles because they can carry more powerful payloads, have a longer range and can fly faster.

On Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said one missile had been launched from the port of Sinpo, in the east of North Korea where Pyongyang usually bases its submarines. It landed in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

They said it was suspected to have been a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

South Korean media reported that this particular missile was believed to have travelled about 450km (280 miles) at a maximum height of 60km.