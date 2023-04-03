NZ Police seize 328kg of methamphetamine hidden in shipment of beer

So far 328kg of methamphetamine has been recovered in crystalised form from the industrial address, after a search warrant was executed in Ryan Place, Manukau, South Auckland in early March, police announced today.

RNZ reports that figure was expected to increase.

Two men remain before the Court on serious drugs charges, a statement said.

"Analysis is continuing into methamphetamine in liquid form that was recovered at the same time," police said.

"This is a significant volume of work and Police will provide further updates once this analysis is completed."