One million people in Louisiana without power | Loop Vanuatu

Ida made landfall on Sunday with 150mph (240km/h) winds, the fifth strongest to ever hit the US mainland. About one million locals remain without power.

"It's going to be a difficult life for quite some time," said one local leader in the Greater New Orleans area.

About 5,000 National Guard members have been deployed to aid search and rescue.

In addition, more than 25,000 workers from around the country have mobilised to support power restoration in the state, according to CNN.

At least one person is dead after a tree fell on their home in Ascension Parish, in Louisiana's Baton Rouge area.