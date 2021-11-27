Over 100 arrested for riot and looting in Honiara

“I must make it very clear here that no one is above the law,” Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said.

Mr Mangau added “We are expected to live and make decisions within the principles of the rule of law regardless of our positions in our society. I therefore forewarned that if anybody is found in breach of such illegal activities, Police will not hesitate to arrest and deal with him/her.”

He said, “Please stop the looting and burning of infrastructures. Nothing will benefit you with such activities. Let me reiterate my call to those involved in those illegal activities to stop. These commercial infrastructures are beating heart for the revenue of this country and that is where the benefits drift to service all our domestic services, even our wages and daily consumptions.”

“My good residents of Honiara City, as we all know, Honiara City is a multi-cultural society. Therefore, I as your Police Commissioner hereby appeal to each one living in the city to respect each other, as well as our visiting friends from abroad. Please take a moment to visit our actions with following questions; Is our actions fair to all concerned? Will our actions build goodwill and better friendships? Will our actions be beneficial to all concerned?

Police are working closely with the office of the Director Public Persecution (DPP) for possible charges to be laid against the suspects.

SIBC News understands that 23 Australian Federal Police officers and 43 Australian Defence Force personnel have arrived in Honiara to assist RSIPF officers in retaining law and order in the capital.

Papua New Guinea also sent a small security detachment to Solomon Islands to assist RSIPF.

