Over 22,000 students return to classroom classes in Fiji

The students are back in the school premises after six and a half months.

Minister of Education, Premila Kumar said face to face learning is vital for the academic achievement, mental and physical health, and overall well-being of students.

She added this is an important term for students as they complete their 2021 syllabus and prepare for external examinations.

The Minister also said that good marks will qualify students for the Toppers Scheme, as well as student loans.

She has also encouraged students to take full advantage of face-to-face interactions with the teachers.

Schools in Fiji closed in April when the second wave of Covid-19 cases broke out.