Pacific community makes super vaccination effort

Thousands of Pacific people have taken the chance to be vaccinated against Covid-19 - with organisers going out of their way to make many events as much fun as possible.

In Onehunga at the Langimalie Supervax Event long queues of cars held occupants waited to be vaccinated, while outside people danced in the streets, waving Tongan flags, and brightening the mood of all those around them.

In Ōtara, while the vibe was more chill, long lines still snaked slowly around the MIT carpark as large numbers waited for their doses.

The Samoan flags were waving at the Super Saturday vaccination event at the Browns Road netball courts in Manurewa, with those turning up getting a dose of Siva Samoa with their vaccine.

In the South Island, members of the Nelson Tasman Pasifika Community Trust were at the whānau day at Nelson Intermediate School.

Around 100 people there had received the Covid-19 jab by midday.

Nelson Tasman Pasifika Community Trust chair Sonny Alesana said reaching out on social media is helping to boost the number of Pasifika vaccinated in the top of the South Island.