Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Retreat set for February 2021

The focus of the Special Leaders Retreat will be the COVID-19 pandemic and the appointment of the next Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum.

The Forum Chair, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano said, “the settlement of a date for the special retreat of the Pacific Islands Forum has been an arduous process given the competing commitments of Leaders at the national level. However, following extensive consultations with Colleague Leaders, I am pleased to confirm the first week of February for this session. I am confident that we will also appoint the new Secretary General when we meet in February.”

A statement said the incumbent Secretary General, Dame Meg Taylor, is expected to remain in the position until her successor is appointed.

There is a five-way race to succeed Dame Meg Taylor as Secretary-General when she steps down

The candidates are; Henry Puna, the outgoing Cook Islands PM; Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, Fiji's former Foreign Minister; Amelia Kinahoi Siamomua, the head of the Commonwealth's Gender section; Dr Jimmie Rodgers, former Director General of the Pacific Community; and Gerald Zackios, the Marshall Islands Ambassador to the U.S.

Photo supplied Caption: The Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano