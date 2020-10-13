Prime Minister Scott Morrison's car vandalised in refugees protest

About 50 protesters gathered at the university's Australian Institute of Bio-engineering and Nanotechnology, where the prime minister was touring earlier today.

Police formed a barrier outside the entrance to the building where protesters were chanting "lock up Scomo" while carrying signs and tomatoes.

It is understood the Morrison was escorted out through a loading bay, shortly after the building went into lockdown.

Red paint was thrown against the glass doors and windows of the building at both entrances.

One of the university's security guards was also hit with the paint.

Some of the protesters were seen wearing masks and holding signs that read "free the refugees" and "indefinite detention is torture".

After discovering the prime minister was no longer inside the building the protesters left the site.

The protesters are part of the same group that have been taking action outside the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments this year.

They are protesting the indefinite detention of 120 men inside the accommodation facility who were moved there from offshore detention as part of the medevac bill.

Over the last month, protest action outside the hotel in Kangaroo Point has become less frequent.

Senior Sergeant Leonie Scott told the ABC that protesters "wilfully damaged the site of the building by throwing paint, tomatoes and other fruit items".

"The building went into lockdown [so] it didn't disturb the business continuity of the people occupying the student facility," he said.

"Because of the damage done to the front door people are able to leave but no one is able to go into the building at this stage.

"The prime minister has left unscathed."

One woman was arrested at the scene.

Scott said she was not expecting protesters to attend the university today.

"We knew that the prime minister was in attendance but it was surprising that the protesters arrived," she said.

"We were able to give a good policing response to the event and there's been no further issues.

"Protesters were just wanting to give a vocal protest. I didn't see any disturbance otherwise.

"Now it seems quelled and everything is back to normal."