Pro-Trump protesters hold rallies as tensions grow

Far-right and anti-government groups including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and QAnon had indicated they would attend, amid tensions over the result.

Earlier protesters swarmed the presidential motorcade as Mr Trump drove past on his way to his golf course.

Joe Biden won the 3 November election.

On Saturday, he solidified his victory with a projected win in the state of Georgia - making him the first Democratic candidate to take the state since 1992.

He now has 306 votes in the electoral college - the system the US uses to choose its president - which far exceeds the 270 threshold to win.

However, Mr Trump has so far refused to concede. He has launched a flurry of legal challenges in key states and made unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud - but his efforts have so far been unsuccessful.