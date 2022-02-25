 

Russia invades Ukraine in Europe’s darkest hours since WW2

BY: Loop Pacific
08:39, February 25, 2022
404 reads

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the West's worst fears with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

Missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and explosions were heard near the capital Kyiv. Ukraine's military said it destroyed four Russian tanks near the eastern city of Kharkiv, killed 50 troops in the Luhansk region and downed a sixth Russian aircraft.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged all citizens prepared to defend the country to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.

Central European countries have started preparations to receive people fleeing Ukraine.

Ukraine has closed its airspace to civilian flights.

 

Photo credit: Getty Images  Caption: Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv.

     

Tags: 
Ukraine
Russia
Invasion
  • 404 reads