Russian rockets kill 15 in Chasiv Yar housing block, Ukraine says

Five victims have been brought out alive. The death toll was given by a Ukrainian emergency services official.

One side of the five-storey building was ripped apart, leaving a mountain of rubble. Chasiv Yar is near the city of Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region.

Donetsk is the focus of a Russian push.

The region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the destruction was caused by Russian Uragan rockets.

In the south, Ukrainian forces fired missiles on Sunday at the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. Reports from both sides are contradictory: a Ukrainian official said a Russian military base was hit, while Russian reports say a hospital was damaged and a house destroyed.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a senior Ukrainian official based in Odesa, claimed the Ukrainian forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region" and posted a photo apparently showing a big plume of smoke over Kherson.

Russia's Tass news agency said Kherson's air defence system fired back and four explosions were heard in the city. It said a Ukrainian missile destroyed a house, injuring two people. And a Russian news site, Khersonsky Vyestnik, said a hospital was damaged in the Ukrainian attack.

The BBC was unable to confirm the impact of the missile strike.